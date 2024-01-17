Home > Business DTI releases new SRP bulletin for basic commodities ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2024 11:31 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Limited adjustments are announced by the Philippine trade department for suggested retail prices of basic goods. Petitions to increase prices of other products are still under study. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC promo Read More: DTI Department of Trade and Industry SRP suggested retail price price hike basic commodities