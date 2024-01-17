As plastic license cards run out, LTO waits for Solgen opinion

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- With plastic driver's license cards running, the Land Transportation Office said it is still waiting for the Office of the Solicitor General to come out with an opinion on whether the agency can accept a donation of plastic cards.

The LTO however said it is optimistic that the OSG will come out with a legal "anytime now."

"Hopefully--I was corresponding with the solicitor general this week po, so inaasahan po natin, anytime now ho yan," said LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II.

"Meron na po silang draft, fine-finalize lang po ng solicitor-general yung final draft nila," he added.

An association of medical clinics earlier proposed to donate plastic cards that can be used for driver’s licenses.

Mendoza said the OSG is conducting a review to ensure the transparency of the donation and to see that there are no strings attached to it.

He had earlier said that the agency would run out of plastic cards for driver’s licenses in about 2 weeks, even after the donation of 4 million plastic cards from this group.

Mendoza said the agency expects a need of around 12 million cards this year.