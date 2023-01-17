Home  >  Business

Philippine shares snap 3-day rally

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 10:08 PM

The three-day rally at the Philippine Stock Exchange fizzles out.

Downbeat trading also seen across the rest of Asia as investors digest economic data out of China. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 17, 2023
 
