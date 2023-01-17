Home  >  Business

Agri department tiniyak na di bubulusok ang presyo ng bigas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 07:54 PM

Hindi pa man nakakabawi ang mga konsumer mula sa pagtaas ng presyo ng sibuyas at itlog, bigas naman ang nagmahal ngayon. Wala namang magawa ang ilang may-ari ng negosyo kundi magtaas na rin ng presyo. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Martes, 17 Enero 2023
 

