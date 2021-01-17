Home  >  Business

TV Patrol

Higit 500,000 bagong negosyo nairehistro sa kabila ng pandemya: DTI

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2021 06:41 PM

Sa kabila ng pandemya, higit 500,000 bagong negosyo ang nairehistro sa bansa, ayon sa Department of Trade and Industry. Malaking bagay umano ang suporta ng mga Pilipino para sa kapuwa Pilipino. Nagpa-Patrol, Isay Reyes. TV Patrol, Linggo, 17 Enero 2021

