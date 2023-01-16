Home > Business PH shares extend rally, soar to 7,045 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares stretched their winning streak to a third straight day and climbed above the 7,000 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/01/16/23/ph-flooding-death-toll-climbs-to-28/video/news/01/16/23/marcos-jr-defends-onion-import-order/video/news/01/16/23/marcos-jr-to-present-maharlika-fund-in-davos/video/news/01/16/23/carlos-claims-some-conspired-for-her-nsa-ouster/sports/01/16/23/dota-blacklist-extends-dpc-streak-with-reverse-sweep