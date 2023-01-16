Home  >  Business

PH shares extend rally, soar to 7,045

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:22 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares stretched their winning streak to a third straight day and climbed above the 7,000 level. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 16, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  