Philippine shares edge higher to 6,680
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 15 2024 11:38 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index kicked off the trading week higher, thanks to increased buying of stocks among foreign investors.

- The World Tonight, ANC, January 15, 2024