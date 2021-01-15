Home  >  Business

Skyway 3, opisyal na bukas na sa mga motorista

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2021 09:42 AM

MAYNILA - Opisyal na binuksan ang Skyway Stage 3 sa mga motorista, alas-5 ng umaga ng Biyernes.

Huwebes nang pinasinayaan ito at ngayon nga ay nagagamit ng mga motorista.

Maluwag at mabilis ang daloy ng mga sasakyang dumadaan sa Skyway Stage 3 dahil from end-to-end kaya itong takbuhin sa loob lamang ng 20 minuto.

May kapasidad ito ng hanggang 200,000 na mga sasakyan kada araw.

Ang naturang bilang ay inaasahang mababawas sa mga behikulong bumibiyahe sa EDSA.

Pitong ramps o exits ang bukas at 9 pa ang nakatakdang buksan ngayong taon.

Bawal namang dumaan doon ang mga truck at heavy vehicle at ang mga maliliit na motorsiklo. Konektado din ito sa NAIA expressway kaya ang mga pupunta ng airport ay mas mapapabilis na ang biyahe.

Sa ngayon ay libre pa ang pagdaan sa Skyway Stage 3 at hindi pa masabi kung kailan talaga magtatakda ng paniningil dahil kailangan pang asikasuhin ang mga requirement sa Toll Regulatory Board.

- TeleRadyo 15 Enero 2021

