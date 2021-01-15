Get to know Investree, PH's first crowdfunding platform for small businesses

Watch also in iWantTFC

Investree Philippines, the country's first crowdfunding platform, is enabling peer-to-peer lending in the country to support funding needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Kok Chuan Lim, CEO and co-founder of Investree PH, said Friday they connect SMEs to larger and faster funding from institutional investors, addressing the estimated $188-billion need of local SMEs for credit as of 2017.