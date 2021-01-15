Home  >  Business

ANC

Get to know Investree, PH's first crowdfunding platform for small businesses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 15 2021 12:46 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Investree Philippines, the country's first crowdfunding platform, is enabling peer-to-peer lending in the country to support funding needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Kok Chuan Lim, CEO and co-founder of Investree PH, said Friday they connect SMEs to larger and faster funding from institutional investors, addressing the estimated $188-billion need of local SMEs for credit as of 2017.
Read More:  Investree   Investree Philippines   crowdfunding   Filinvest   SMEs   MSMEs   small and medium enterprises   investors   institutional investors   retail investors   lending   peer to peer lending   loans   business loans   enterprises   entrepreneurship   Filipino firms   ANC   Investree Philippines crowdfunding  