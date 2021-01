Fitch sees stable energy security in PH amid slower coal power growth

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines will have stable energy security over the decade with the 20 gigawatts of new power projects in the pipeline, despite slower growth of coal power, an analyst from Fitch Solutions said on Friday.

The country is aggressive in its shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy, but coal will remain as its major energy source in the next 10 years, Daine Loh of Fitch Solutions told ANC's Market Edge.