DTI backs easing pandemic age restriction on going out

The Department of Trade and Industry said on Thursday it supports gradually easing of age restrictions down to 10 years old to boost the economy, which the COVID-19 pandemic dragged into recession.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez said he agreed with the recommendation of Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua to let more children and families out of their homes so that commercial establishments like malls would have more customers.

"Kung tayo ay talagang nagnanais makabalik at maka-recover ang ating ekonomiya kailangan talagang dahan-dahanin din nating ang pagluluwag pagdating sa age restrictions," Lopez said in a public briefing.

(If we really want to let the economy recover, we really need to slowly ease age restrictions.)

Currently, only people from 15 to 65 years of age are allowed to go out. Local governments are allowed to impose a higher age limit for minors, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their area, Malacañang earlier said.

"Basta sumusunod sa minimum health protocol, kahit sinong lumalabas sa kanilang tahanan, ma-manage pa rin natin ang pagkalat, hindi kakalat itong COVID virus," said Lopez.

(As long as we follow health protocols, whoever goes out of their home, we can manage the spread of the COVID virus.)

"Hindi po masama namang i-consider iyng pagpapalawak ng age segment ng papayagan na ring lumabas. Importante po dahan-dahan," he added.

(It is not bad to consider expanding the age segment allowed to go out. It is important that this is gradual.)

