92 pct of workplaces followed COVID-19 protocols last year: DOLE

Around 92 percent of workplaces followed protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Friday.

The agency inspected around 72,000 factories and offices in 2020, and initially tallied a 77-percent compliance rate, said Labor Undersecretary Benjo Santos Benavidez.

"Subalit ang proseso po natin ay turuan po sila, ipaalam sa kanila kung ano po iyong mga kailangan nilang sundin," he said in a public briefing.

"At dahil po sa mga technical assistance, technical advice na ibinibigay po natin, lalong-lalo na sa mga maliliit na negosyo, sila naman po ay sumusunod," added the official.

(However, our process is to teach, inform them of what they need to follow. And because of our technical assistance, advice especially the small businesses, they complied.)

This, he said, raised the compliance rate to 92 percent.

Workplaces that continue to fail following protocols risk a fine of 10,000 to P100,000 per day of violation, said the official.

