Fitch Solution says PH budget deficit seen to narrow in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2022 12:18 PM

MANILA - The Philippines' budget deficit is seen to narrow in 2022 but is likely to remain higher compared to its pre-pandemic level, Fitch Solutions told ANC.
