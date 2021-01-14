Home  >  Business

Teleradyo

Abiso sa mga motorista: Skyway Stage 3, sa Biyernes pa ng umaga magagamit

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2021 09:54 AM

Watch also in iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Maraming motorista ang nalito ngayon sa Araneta Avenue dahil sa Biyernes ng alas-5 ng umaga pa pwedeng magamit ang Skyway Stage 3.

Pasisinayaan pa lamang ngayong Huwebes ng hapon ang Skyway Stage 3 bago buksan bukas.

Isinarado ito simula ng alas-10 ng gabi ng Miyerkoles para sa final inspection.

Ayon kay Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, kapag mabuksan sa publiko ang Skyway Stage 3 ay magagamit na lahat ng pitong lanes nito simula sa Biyernes.

Pero hindi pa lahat ng exit lanes nito ang magagamit.

Toll-free pa rin ang paggamit ng Skyway at wala pang petsa kung kailangan magsisimulang maningil ng toll dahil inaayos pa ang dokumento sa Toll Regulatory Board.

Mula namang mag soft opening noong Dis. 29, nasa 60,000 hanggang 70,000 na motorista ang gumagamit dito kada araw ayon sa DPWH. 

Malaking kabawasan rin umano ito sa traffic sa EDSA at sa ibang mga lugar sa Metro Manila.

- TeleRadyo 14 Enero 2021
Read More:  Skyway Stage 3   motorists   DPWH   roads   TeleRadyo     