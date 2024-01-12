Home  >  Business

Recto assumes post as PH’s new finance secretary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2024 01:17 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directs his new finance chief to go after smugglers and tax evaders.

He’s confident that Ralph Recto’s skills and experience will propel the country’s economic growth. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2024
