Home > Business Recto assumes post as PH’s new finance secretary ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2024 01:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directs his new finance chief to go after smugglers and tax evaders. He’s confident that Ralph Recto’s skills and experience will propel the country’s economic growth. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ralph Recto DOF Department of Finance