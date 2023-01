Watch more on iWantTFC

Global crude oil prices are seen to ease this year, Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc President and CEO Bong Fadullon said on Friday while also warning that volatility remains a risk.

Dubai crude, which is the benchmark used by the Philippines, is hovering around $78 to $79 per barrel, down from a peak of over $100 in early 2022.

Factors behind the downward trajectory include the US inflation seen to be slowly easing, which means the US Federal Reserve will likely implement lower interest rate hikes, as well as the peso strengthening against the US dollar, Fadullon said.

However, the prices can also be affected by the looming US recession, and the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, he added.

"The market outlook for 2023, by and large, is on a downward trend but again there will be volatility... With uncertainty comes volatility. I guess the prudent way to manage is to be very careful in taking long positions… You don’t want to get caught in prices falling when you have so much inventory," Fadullon said.

Phoenix Petroleum, Fadullon said, tries to limit new activities in terms of capital expenditures but instead focused on making the most out of its current investments.

Global oil price movements directly affect local pump prices as the country is an importer of the commodity.