PH shares snap streak, sink back to 7,258

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 13 2021 01:25 AM

The local market rally lost its steam as the Philippine Stock Exchange Index snapped its three-day winning streak on Tuesday.

Analysts are still upbeat about the long-term prospects of the local bourse. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2021
