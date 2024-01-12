LOOK: Battery-powered TV that mounts wirelessly to any wall

Watch more on iWantTFC

Source: Displace TV Handout/Reuters

Vacuum seal technology might soon replace television cables and wall mounts as wireless TV’s make their way to the market.

At CES 2024, Aaron Kirsch, CES presenter for Displace, demonstrated the installation of the Displace wireless TV.

“No hardware, no adhesives, no installation. If you've got a flat surface, you've got a place for Displace,” he said as he mounted the television.

The device boasts an active loop vacuum technology with the push of two side handles, securing it to any smooth surface.

“I think it's a really interesting technology, but the thing that worries me is it falling off my wall,” Chuck Fresh, a CES attendee said, while acknowledging the potential and predicting a bright future for the product.

The TV also features facial recognition technology, which allows users to switch between Displace TVs set up in different rooms of their home.

“If you leave the living room, when that camera recognizes you in the kitchen, your content is going to follow you from room to room to room, so you don't have to turn the TV off in one room, turn it on in another,” Kirsch said.

(Production: Liliana Salgado)