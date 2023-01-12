Home  >  Business

Philippine shares climb above 6,800

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2023 10:14 PM

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index becomes the best performer in Asia on Thursday after gaining over a hundred points and breaching a key resistance level. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 12, 2023
