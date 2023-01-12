Watch more on iWantTFC

There is still a "considerable" jobs gap in Asia, or the number of jobs that could have been generated in the absence of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite improvements in recent years, the International Labor Organization said on Thursday.

For 2022, the jobs gap was at 22 million, which is seen to worsen to 26 million by 2023, ILO-Asia Pacific Labor Economist Christian Viegelahn said, citing a new study.

"There has been some improvement compared to the major crisis here in 2020 overall but still what see across the region in many countries is a considerable jobs gap. If you compare what would be the number of jobs in the absence of COVID-19 crisis, compare that to the actual numbers, we still see a considerable gap for 2022," he told ANC.

Other headwinds such as the uncertain global economic development, elevated inflation, and supply chain bottlenecks globally "do have an impact on the quality of jobs," he added.

Slowing economic growth in markets also has an impact on the labor market.

But Viegelahn said inflation is another major concern. If not addressed, it affects households with the lowest income and in turn, results in a cost of living crisis, he said.

In the Philippines, inflation reached 8.1 percent in December but officials have said there are signs it would slow down in the coming months.

It may even fall back within the 2 to 4 percent target range by the third quarter, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla said.