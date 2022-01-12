PhilHealth eyes payment of P25 billion pending hospital claims in next 6 months
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 12 2022 10:21 AM
ANC, ANC Top, ANC, Exclusives, PhilHealth, PhilHealth claims, PhilHealth payment, hospital claim, COVID-19, COVID-19 pandemic
- /news/01/12/22/ph-wants-inventory-of-vaxxed-unvaccinated-amid-covid-spike
- /business/01/12/22/robinsons-retail-opens-900th-drugstore
- /sports/01/12/22/djokovic-did-not-know-of-covid-result-when-in-public
- /news/01/12/22/no-vax-no-ride-policy-to-take-effect-in-metro-manila
- /sports/01/12/22/nfl-giants-fire-head-coach-joe-judge