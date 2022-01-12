Home  >  Business

PhilHealth eyes payment of P25 billion pending hospital claims in next 6 months

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2022 10:21 AM

MANILA - State insurer Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) is eyeing the payment of the remaining P25 billion it owed hospitals in the next 6 months, its president Dante Gierran told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Several hospitals have threatened to cut ties with PhilHealth due to unpaid claims. 
