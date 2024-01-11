Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) has vowed to sustain the growth momentum of foreign investments into the country.

PEZA Director-General Tereso Pangan told ANC''s Market Edge that his team is now in Las Vegas in the United States to attract potential investors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

He hopes that this year, the Philippines will be able to return to investment levels seen from 2012 to 2015.

"For this year, actually, we're eyeing P200-250 billion investments, coming from high invest approvals last year," he said.

"We've been trying to diversify our export products and investments, so while we anticipate a flat growth in electronics, we're looking at (electronic vehicles) as a strong potential for investments as well as exports, including agriculture, and of course, the bullish growth of the IT industry, still eyeing a 10-15 percent growth."

"And so, we will be more aggressive in promoting the Philippines to investors," he said.

--ANC, 11 January 2023