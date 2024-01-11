Money to burn? Spend it on this $200k folding TV

Watch more on iWantTFC

If you have a spare $200,000, why not spend it on this foldable 137-inch television?

Making its debut at CES 2024, the giant 4K TV from Austria's C-SEED has five panels that fold out from a central column to form a 137-inch screen.

Called the N1 Unfolding TV, it's the "world's first unfolding television," according to C-SEED.

The concept behind the folding TV is that the massive screen can be hidden inside a central column when not in use, therefore freeing up much-needed living space.

When the TV's panels or "wings" come together, they form a seamless screen, with no visible lines, thanks to the television's "micro-millimeter precision hinges" and "adaptive gap collaboration" technology.

"For the indoor TVs, because the resolution is much higher, we need to use micro-millimeter precision hinges," said Common about how the panels come together to form a seamless flat screen.

"We also need to use a process called 'adaptive gap collaboration.' So, as you can see, every single folding wing there has a light sensor internally behind it. What it will do is it will look at those very hairline openings and it will automatically turn up the brightness around those hairline gaps so you don't notice it with the naked eye but it will create this seamless image," he added.

And with such a hefty price tag, who are the customers buying such a pricey television?

"As the price point has come down, now we're reaching a level for the slightly richer than normal consumer. They don't have to be the, you know, ultra high net worth individual. So we starting at $200,000 for the 137 inch, as low as $150,000 for the 103 inch and going right the way up to an outdoor 301-inch unfolding TV, which is $1.2 million," said Common.

"So this TV, yes is definitely available to the consumer market, to the luxury residential, for superyachts and for commercial... We've already sold many to customers who want to be the first people in the world to own this very amazing wow factor and both practical product," he added.

(Production: Sandra Stojanovic, Omar Younis)