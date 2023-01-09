Home > Business PSEi joins regional rally, surges to 6,790 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2023 12:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares stage a strong rebound at the start of the new trading week. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 9, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, stock wrap Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/news/01/10/23/marcos-attends-launch-of-tunnel-boring-machine-for-subway-project/video/news/01/10/23/caap-preps-for-hearings-over-air-transport-system-mess/life/01/09/23/harrys-racism-olive-branch-dismissed-in-uk-as-book-comes-out/sports/01/09/23/dota-blacklist-caps-dpc-day-1-with-comeback-vs-bleed/news/01/09/23/court-junks-esperons-perjury-case-against-10-rights-activists