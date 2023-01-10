Home  >  Business

Philippines stock exchange falls to 6,756

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:32 PM

Philippine shares joined a regional slump as Fedspeak becomes top of mind for investors. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023
 
