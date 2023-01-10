Home > Business Philippines stock exchange falls to 6,756 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 10 2023 10:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares joined a regional slump as Fedspeak becomes top of mind for investors. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market /video/business/01/10/23/ph-govt-raises-3-b-from-dollar-bond-sale/video/news/01/10/23/lpa-to-bring-heavy-rains-over-several-ph-provinces/video/news/01/10/23/house-panel-probes-air-travel-mess/video/news/01/10/23/over-600-police-officials-tender-courtesy-resignation/video/news/01/10/23/ex-dnd-chief-says-he-was-not-told-about-centino-reappointment