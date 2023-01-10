Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines must support local production and meticulously plan importation to address the rising prices of food, The American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham) Philippines Agribusiness Committee Co-Chair Chris Ilagan said on Tuesday.

"If you really want to boost local competitiveness, make local production affordable for Filipinos. We do need to find a way to support the local industries that are producing these goods," Ilagan told ANC.

"Moving forward, what will be key for the Philippines is having a better outlook as so far as which commodities may require importation and planning that importation way in advance so as not to be in a position that we have to import close to the time that we have to harvest," he added.

Gains from imports, such as the case of rice, should be channeled to boosting local production, he said.

Onion, sugar, and corn are among the food commodities that are produced locally.

"It makes sense to make a Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund for these other commodities," Ilagan said.

Inflation in December quickened to 8.1 percent, driven by vegetable inflation that hit 32.4 percent or the highest since February 1999.