MANILA -- A transport group on Tuesday said it is working with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to ensure that there will be no anomalies in the granting of 4,433 new slots for cars that want to be part of ride-hailing services.

Speaking with ANC's Rundown, Laban TNVS said there was corruption in the past, with some officialls illegally selling the slots for up to P30,000.

"Very transparent po ngayon yung ginawa ng LTFRB," said the group's national president Jun de Leon.

(What the LTFRB is doing now is very transparent.)

"Yung mga nakaraang slots, eh, 10,000 slots ang ino-offer ng LTFRB in one day nauubos yung slots eh. Kaya importante po, makita ng ating mga taumbayan kung saan napupunta yung slots, hindi yung ibinebenta," he added.

(In the past, what happened was that 10,000 slots offered up by the LTFRB were all filled up in a day. That's why it's important that the people know who got the slots, that they weren't sold.)

"Ako po mismo e sumama sa entrapment operation sa bentahan ng mga slots para dito sa TNVS," he said.

(I myself joined an entrapment operation where we caught the sale of TNVS slots.)

For his part, TNVS Community Spokesperson Ninoy Mopas said their group is grateful to the LTFRB for opening more slots for drivers.

"Nagpapasalamat po kami, maraming maraming salamat po."

(We are really grateful, thank you very much.)

Mopas said interested drivers may sign up with the transport network companies to get one of the slots offered by the LTFRB.

