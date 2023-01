Watch more on iWantTFC

Some private Chinese businessmen are interested in placing "substantial" investments in the Philippines, National Economic and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said on Monday.

He said the businessmen are eyeing $22.8 billion in investments in agribusiness, energy and select manufacturing industries such as vehicles and mineral processing, Balisacan said.

“What we’ve heard of Chinese businessmen, the interest to invest a substantial resources in the Philippines. We’re talking about $22.8 billion in various areas,” Balisacan told ANC.

“What we need to do is to facilitate our processes so that they come in quickly and get 2023 starting on the right foot,” he added.

The investments were discussed in 3 roundtable meetings during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit in China last week. Some 40 Filipino businessmen accompanied the president during the visit.

Balisacan said the estimates are separate from government-to-government pledges.