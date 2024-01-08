Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — A spokesperson for the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Monday that "funding was never really an issue" for the company, following suggestions that the Maharlika Fund invest in the country's power grid operator.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez floated the idea last week after a massive blackout hit Panay Island. The proposed investment into the NGCP was promptly supported by Maharlika Investment Corporation president and chief executive officer Rafael Consing Jr.

When asked for comment on the proposal, NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza said funding is not an issue for the firm but acknowledged that Maharlika investing in NGCP is a government prerogative.

"I don't know how good the move this is since all these attacks really have an impact on NGCP's prices," Alabanza also said, referring to government officials' statements pinning the blame on the firm for the widespread power outage in Panay.

"We'll leave that up to the Speaker and the chair of the Maharlika fund to do what they think is best," she added.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla has blamed the NGCP for the power disruption on the island, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. saying that "accountability lies" with the grid operator.

RATE RESET

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said it targets to complete its rate reset review for the NGCP by the first quarter of 2024, about 8 years after the review was due.

The ERC stated this after Marcos ordered the completion of the rate reset review following the outage

NGCP's Alabanza said the incident should not affect the assessment "because this is an incident still under investigation. We still have to talk to power plants and render a full report."

"However, politically, because the clamor really is to punish NGCP before all the facts are in, I have a fear that politically, it will affect the regulatory reset," she said.