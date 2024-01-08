Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- If the proposed entry of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) in the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) pushes through, it could be the first sign of the death of the so-called "Washington consensus," a global investment banker said on Monday.

Steven CuUnjieng explained that the "Washington consensus" is the belief that "everything should be left to the private sector."

But he said that numerous crises of private companies in history have proved this wrong.

"In 2008, what, General Motors had to be bailed out, all the US banks except JP Morgan had to be bailed out, AIG had to be bailed out, they were private sector. If they were so good, if they did it better, why did they have to be bailed out trillions of dollars?" he asked.

"It's a matter also of policy," the investment banker said. "The motivation of the private sector is profit. What happens to development? What happens to national good?" he said.

--ANC, 8 January 2024