MANILA - Hotels used as quarantine facilities, especially the members of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, are “faithfully complying” with requirements such as the reporting of the number of staff and guests, Philippine Hotel Owners Association Executive Director Benito Bengzon told ANC.

Out of the over 600 hotels accredited by the Department of Tourism in Metro Manila, 105 are members of PHOA. A total of 89 are currently operating as quarantine or multiple use hotels, Bengzon said.

A returning Filipino from the US recently violated quarantine protocols, infecting others with COVID-19.