Flights canceled as HK bans trips from PH, 7 other countries

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 07 2022 12:56 AM

Local air carriers cancelled trips to Hong Kong, as the city bans flights from 8 countries, including the Philippines. Jacque Manabat reports. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 6, 2021
