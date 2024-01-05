Home  >  Business

Power restored in Panay Island but some areas still experiencing power interruption

Posted at Jan 06 2024 12:44 AM

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines rejected any blame for a three-day power outage on Panay Island.

This comes as power is finally restored to the affected areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2024
