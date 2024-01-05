Home > Business Power restored in Panay Island but some areas still experiencing power interruption ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2024 12:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines rejected any blame for a three-day power outage on Panay Island. This comes as power is finally restored to the affected areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight NGCP National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Panay Island power outage