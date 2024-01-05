Home > Business PH inflation slows to 22-month low in December 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2024 12:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine inflation slowed to a 22-month low in December. But an economist believes the slowdown won’t lead to further interest rate cuts by the Philippine central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight inflation PH economy