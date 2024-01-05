Home  >  Business

PH inflation slows to 22-month low in December 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2024 12:48 AM

Philippine inflation slowed to a 22-month low in December.

But an economist believes the slowdown won’t lead to further interest rate cuts by the Philippine central bank. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2024
