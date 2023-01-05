Home  >  Business

PH shares extend winning streak to 3rd straight day

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2023 12:59 AM

Philippine shares extend their winning streak to a 3rd straight day as investors seemingly shrug off another hot inflation reading. Michelle Ong has more on Thursday's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 5, 2023
