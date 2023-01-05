Home > Business PH shares extend winning streak to 3rd straight day ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 06 2023 12:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares extend their winning streak to a 3rd straight day as investors seemingly shrug off another hot inflation reading. Michelle Ong has more on Thursday's market action.—The World Tonight, ANC, Jan. 5, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo Read More: PSEi inflation Philippine shares hot inflation reading stocks Philippine Stock Exchange stock trading business /news/01/06/23/marikina-bazaar-stalls-forced-to-pack-up-as-river-swells/overseas/01/06/23/prince-harry-says-he-killed-25-in-afghanistan-media/video/news/01/06/23/colmenares-duterte-admin-dapat-managot-sa-aberya-sa-air-traffic/video/business/01/06/23/ph-inflation-high-fresh-14-year-high/video/news/01/06/23/ex-da-officials-tagged-in-sugar-importation-mess-cleared-by-marcos-jr