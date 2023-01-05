PH inflation hits fresh 14-year high due to rising veggie prices
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 06 2023 12:57 AM | Updated as of Jan 06 2023 07:10 AM
The World Tonight, ANC, ANC promo, inflation, Philippine economy
- /video/news/01/06/23/shear-line-to-affect-parts-of-southern-luzon-visayas
- /business/01/06/23/us-agency-seeks-to-ban-non-compete-pacts-with-workers
- /overseas/01/06/23/saudis-infiltrated-wikipedia-jailed-two-activists
- /overseas/01/06/23/myanmar-military-trumpets-white-elephant-as-sign-of-right-to-rule
- /overseas/01/06/23/biden-says-us-immigration-system-broken