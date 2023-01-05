Home  >  Business

PH inflation high fresh 14-year high due to rising veggie prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2023 12:57 AM

Philippine inflation hit a fresh 14-year high in December due mainly to higher vegetable prices. Warren de Guzman tells us the Philippine central bank expects inflation in the country to remain elevated in the early part of 2023. — The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 5, 2022
