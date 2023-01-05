Home  >  Business

China pledges $22-B worth of investments during Marcos state visit

Posted at Jan 06 2023 12:43 AM

The Philippines clinches $22 billion in investment pledges from Asia's largest economy during the China state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. —The World Tonight, ANC, Dec. 5, 2022
