Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The crackdown on smuggled cigarette products should also increase as the government imposes another hike in taxes of tobacco products, Philip Morris International and LT Group’s Fortune Tobacco Corp joint venture PMFTC Inc president Denis Gorkun told ANC.

Smuggled goods are cheaper because illegally procured items don't pay taxes, Gorkun said.

The increase in tobacco taxes under Republic Act No. 11467 took effect last Jan. 1, the proceeds of which will be used to fund Universal Health Care.

