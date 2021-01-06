Home  >  Business

PH shares extend losses, sink to 7,047

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 06 2021 11:17 PM

Philippine shares extended losses for a second straight day amid concerns over the new COVID-19 variant and weak economic data from China.

Despite the slide, an analyst remains bullish about the local market. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 6, 2021
