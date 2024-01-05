Home  >  Business

Inflation bumagal nitong Disyembre 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2024 07:48 PM

Bumagal ang inflation sa bansa o ang antas ng bilis ng pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin noong Disyembre. Nagpa-Patrol, Lady Vicencio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 5 Enero 2024.

