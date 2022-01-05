Taiwan-bound OFWs should not be forced to pay RT-PCR, quarantine costs: DOLE

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Wednesday it would be unfair to ask overseas Filipino workers bound for Taiwan to shoulder the cost of their RT-PCR test and quarantine.

Bello said employment agencies should shoulder these costs.

OFWs can now enter the territory but they are required to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding and to undergo quarantine upon arrival, Bello told Teleradyo.

"Ang gusto ng mga agencies ang magbayad ay mga workers, eh hindi pwede wala pa nga pera ang mga tao e…Gastos dapat ng employer or agencies kasi sila ang kumikita," Bello said.

(What the agencies want is for the workers to pay, but they don't have the money yet. The employers or agencies should pay because they're earning from it)

“Hindi ako papayaga na pagagastusin ang OFW natin. Hindi makatarungan yan,” he added.

(I won't let OFWs pay for the costs. That's not fair)

Bello said negotiations to resolve the matter are ongoing.

Many OFWs returned home after the COVID-19 pandemic caused global business disruptions.