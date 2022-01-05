Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - JP Morgan maintains its neutral stance on Philippine equities as it awaits the results of this year's polls and the programs of the next administration, an official of the financial services firm told ANC on Wednesday.

"We are watching closely what is happening on the election front," said Rajiv Batra, JP Morgan chief Southeast Asia equity Strategist.

He noted that despite strong inflows into Philippine equities in December, the cumulative net flows remained negative for the country in 2021, and emerging market managers are maintaining an underweight position for the Philippines.