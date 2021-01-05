Home  >  Business

PH shares slip as inflation hits 22-month high

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2021 10:01 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Philippine shares lost ground as foreign funds sell out of the local bourse following the release of Manila's December inflation print.

Despite the decline, shares of ABS-CBN and DITO CME soared. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 5, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSE   PH shares   stock market   PH economy   inflation   ABS-CBN   Dito CME  