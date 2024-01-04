SamgyeopMasarap wants to expand in PH: owner

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The SamgyeopMasarap chain of restaurants is eyeing further expansion in the Philippines, its owner said Thursday.

"My family, who is handling the operation of this one, [sees] the market is still growing for Korean concept. So they intend to expand further," said Consul Enunina “Nina" Mangio.

Mangio has recently been elected as the president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

The executive noted, however, that it's not their Korean concept that is expanding.

"We Filipinos love to eat meat. So we observed that aside from the Korean concept, the steakhouse and the Japanese concept [are] doing very good," she said.

"These 3 concepts are more of meat, rather than vegetable. But of course with the side dishes of vegetable, it is balanced," she said.

--ANC, 4 January 2024