Home > Business Philippine shares return to 6,600 level ahead of December inflation data release ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2024 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine shares bucked Thursday’s regional downsizing ahead of the release of the final inflation print for 2023. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight PSEI Philippine Stock Exchange Index PH shares PH economy stock market