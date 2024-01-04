Home  >  Business

Philippine shares return to 6,600 level ahead of December inflation data release

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2024 11:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine shares bucked Thursday’s regional downsizing ahead of the release of the final inflation print for 2023. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2024
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PSEI   Philippine Stock Exchange Index   PH shares   PH economy   stock market  