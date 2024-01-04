Home > Business Iloilo city gov't dumaing dahil bilyong piso na lugi dahil sa blackout ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 04 2024 07:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Perwisyo ang idinulot ng kawalan ng kuryente sa Panay Island, Guimaras at ilang lugar sa Negros Occidental. Dumaing naman ang Iloilo city government na bilyong piso na ang lugi nila dahil sa blackout. Nagpa-Patrol, Rolen Escaniel. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Enero 2024 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol, TV Patrol Top Read More: Tagalog news regions regional news Panay Island Guimaras Negros Occidental Iloilo kuryente konsumer blackout NGCP