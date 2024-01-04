Home  >  Business

Iloilo city gov't dumaing dahil bilyong piso na lugi dahil sa blackout

Posted at Jan 04 2024 07:46 PM

Perwisyo ang idinulot ng kawalan ng kuryente sa Panay Island, Guimaras at ilang lugar sa Negros Occidental. Dumaing naman ang Iloilo city government na bilyong piso na ang lugi nila dahil sa blackout. Nagpa-Patrol, Rolen Escaniel. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 4 Enero 2024

