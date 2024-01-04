Home  >  Business

Analyst urges PH gov’t to prioritize projects amid rising debt

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2024 10:59 PM

The Philippine government’s outstanding debt soared in November to P14.5 trillion.

An analyst said it is crucial to assess whether such a record-high amount actually serves the public interest. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2024
