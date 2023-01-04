Home  >  Business

Hang Seng, PSEi lead gains in Asia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2023 11:14 PM

Bargain hunting lifted the Philippine Stock Exchange Index to new highs on Wednesday while the peso slightly softened against the dollar. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2023
