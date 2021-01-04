Home  >  Business

PH shares advances to 7,197 on first trading day of 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 04 2021 11:03 PM

Philippine shares rose on the first trading day of 2021 as some investors position for the year ahead.

An analyst also sees foreign funds possibly going back to Philippine equities this year. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 4, 2021
